Railways registers 18 pc increase in freight from Oct 1-8 as compared to last year

Indian Railways' freight loading witnessed an 18 per cent rise for the October 1-8 period this year vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways' freight loading witnessed an 18 per cent rise for the October 1-8 period this year vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year. "In the month of October 2020, till October 8, Indian Railways loading was 26.14 million tonnes which is 18 per cent higher compared to last year's loading for the same period (22.1 million tonnes)," Indian Railways said in a press note.

"In this period, Indian Railways earned Rs 2477.07 crores from freight loading which is also Rs 250.71 crore higher compared to last year's earnings for the same period (Rs 2226.36 crores)," it added. Till October 8, 2020, Indian Railways loading was 26.14 million tonnes which include 11.47 million tonnes of coal, 3.44 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.28 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.5 million tonnes of fertilisers and 1.56 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways freight movement attractive. (ANI)

