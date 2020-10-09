Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensitise farmers against stubble burning, which can worsen COVID situation: Minister Aruna Chaudhary to panchayats

Asserting that many panchayats have passed resolutions against stubble burning, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Friday urged the rest to sensitise the farmers against the menace, which could exacerbate the COVID-19 situation.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:42 IST
Sensitise farmers against stubble burning, which can worsen COVID situation: Minister Aruna Chaudhary to panchayats
Punjab minister Aruna Chaudhary. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that many panchayats have passed resolutions against stubble burning, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Friday urged the rest to sensitise the farmers against the menace, which could exacerbate the COVID-19 situation. "Accepting the appeal of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to ensure zero stubble burning, many panchayats have passed resolutions against the menace. But the target of zero paddy stubble burning would be achieved only when all the panchayats will team up with the state government and pledge to shun the threat. The panchayats should ensure that harvesting of paddy is done only by combine harvesters. They should inform police and administration immediately in case of any violation as it will cause huge damage to human health, especially children and old-age people, in these trying times of coronavirus," an official release quoted her.

Citing findings by the experts of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, that in-situ management of crop residue without burning it will increase land fertility, the Cabinet minister said in this way farmers would get a 9 per cent increase in yield, that is two quintals of more produce per acre. She said that in-situ residue management machines will cost Rs 1,400 to 1,700 per acre.

The minister added that the government has appointed nodal officers at the village level to check and immediately report the stubble burning incidents, "implementing the directions of the Supreme Court in true spirit". On the state government's arrangements for the storage of paddy straw, aiming at zero stubble burning policy, the minister said the district administrations have been directed to make a fool-proof arrangement at the village level on common land, near cattle ponds and gaushalas. The district authorities have also been ordered to provide sufficient space for the storage of Basmati straw, which can be used as cattle feed, she said.

Stubble burning during the Kharif harvesting season in Punjab and Haryana is a major environmental issue that has even been adding to the pollution levels of neighbouring Delhi for the past few years. During these unprecedented times, stubble burning is being seen as a threat all the more as increased pollution levels add to breathing troubles, which can complicate COVID-19 infections.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

New agri reforms will encourage youths to opt for career in farming: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the new farm-related reforms effected by the Centre will benefit young agricultural entrepreneurs and encourage them to opt for a career in farming. During an interaction with farmers, sarpanches an...

BJP takes out candle light march demanding CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

The BJP on Friday took out a candle light procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla. The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP p...

Kolkata East-West Metro's Howrah-bound tunnel complete

A critical part of the East-West Metros construction was completed on Friday with one of the two tunnels connecting Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata under the Hooghly river finished as the boring machine reached Sealdah, an official said. TB...

Japan, Mongolia to cooperate on 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'

The foreign ministers of Japan and Mongolia agreed Friday to cooperate in promoting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, a vision that Tokyo is pushing with the US and other like-minded countries to counter Chinas growing assertiveness in the regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020