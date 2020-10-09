Left Menu
1 kg heroin, 1 kg brown sugar seized, two arrested in Guwahati

The Assam Police on Friday seized 1 kg heroin and 1 kg brown sugar from a truck in Guwahati and arrested two persons in connection with the possession of illegal drugs.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam Police on Friday seized 1 kg heroin and 1 kg brown sugar from a truck in Guwahati and arrested two persons in connection with the possession of illegal drugs. "Today on October 9 acting on a tip-off a special Naka was set up at Dilai Tini Ali by ASI Jiten Gogoi and staff. At around 8 am a 12 wheeler truck bearing registration No. AS 01 LC 3613 was signalled to stop and after a thorough search of the vehicle three plastic packets containing 1 kg heroin and 1 kg brown sugar were recovered," the police said in a press release.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the drug case. The names of the accused are Nur Islam (41) and Abdul Aziz (22). Investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

