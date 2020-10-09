Odisha govt approves investment proposals of around Rs 1851.96 cr

The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals envisaging an investment of Rs 1851.96 crores and employment potential of 1624 jobs, the decision has been taken in the state-level single window authority committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. While giving nod to the projects, Chief Secretary Tripathy directed the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and other concerned departments to facilitate early grounding of the projects.

''Since Odisha is a power surplus state, newly coming up industries should be motivated to source power from the GRID instead of setting up CPPs'' said Tripathy. Further, Chief Secretary directed to devise the appropriate mechanism for the scientific use of water in slurry pipelines through recycling.

The projects approved in the meeting are mainly from the Metal and Metal Downstream and Cement sector and these included a 2.0 MTPA Pellet and grinding plant initiated by M/s Narbheram Power and Steel Pvt. Limited with an investment of Rs 350 crores to be set up in Keonjhar district, with employment opportunities for over 258 persons. Expansion of M/s Viraj Steel and Energy Pvt. in Sambalpur district from its existing 0.1 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant to a 0.3 MTPA capacity with an additional investment of INR 261.71 crores and employment opportunities for over 338 persons.

Proposal of BR Sponge and Power Limited for expansion of its unit at Tumkela in Sundergarh to 0.21 MTPA Sponge Iron, 1 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation, 0.6 MTPA Pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS Billets, 0.112 MTPATMT, 50 TPH Coal Washery. Revision of M/s Nu-Vista Limited (Erstwhile Emami Cement) Cement grinding capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur against an investment of INR 598.62 crores.

Cement grinding unit of 2.5 MTPA capacity initiated by M/s. OCL India Limited (OCL) to be set up in Cuttack district with an investment of INR 441.43 crores, which will generate over 141new jobs. (ANI)