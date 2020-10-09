Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt approves investment proposals of around Rs 1851.96 cr

The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals envisaging an investment of Rs 1851.96 crores and employment potential of 1624 jobs, the decision has been taken in the state-level single window authority committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:25 IST
Odisha govt approves investment proposals of around Rs 1851.96 cr
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals envisaging an investment of Rs 1851.96 crores and employment potential of 1624 jobs, the decision has been taken in the state-level single window authority committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. While giving nod to the projects, Chief Secretary Tripathy directed the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and other concerned departments to facilitate early grounding of the projects.

''Since Odisha is a power surplus state, newly coming up industries should be motivated to source power from the GRID instead of setting up CPPs'' said Tripathy. Further, Chief Secretary directed to devise the appropriate mechanism for the scientific use of water in slurry pipelines through recycling.

The projects approved in the meeting are mainly from the Metal and Metal Downstream and Cement sector and these included a 2.0 MTPA Pellet and grinding plant initiated by M/s Narbheram Power and Steel Pvt. Limited with an investment of Rs 350 crores to be set up in Keonjhar district, with employment opportunities for over 258 persons. Expansion of M/s Viraj Steel and Energy Pvt. in Sambalpur district from its existing 0.1 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant to a 0.3 MTPA capacity with an additional investment of INR 261.71 crores and employment opportunities for over 338 persons.

Proposal of BR Sponge and Power Limited for expansion of its unit at Tumkela in Sundergarh to 0.21 MTPA Sponge Iron, 1 MTPA Iron ore Beneficiation, 0.6 MTPA Pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS Billets, 0.112 MTPATMT, 50 TPH Coal Washery. Revision of M/s Nu-Vista Limited (Erstwhile Emami Cement) Cement grinding capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur against an investment of INR 598.62 crores.

Cement grinding unit of 2.5 MTPA capacity initiated by M/s. OCL India Limited (OCL) to be set up in Cuttack district with an investment of INR 441.43 crores, which will generate over 141new jobs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak expands help for some lockdown-hit firms as recovery wanes

British finance minister Rishi Sunak took fresh steps on Friday to try to stave off a surge in unemployment, offering extra help for businesses and people who are forced to stop work during local coronavirus lockdowns.In a move likely to co...

EXPLAINER-What we know - and don't know - about Trump's COVID-19 illness

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed early on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but several questions about the course of his illness remain unknown. The following is some of what is known and what is still uncle...

Azeri president agrees to principles suggested by Russia, U.S. and France -RIA

Azerbaijans president Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that principles to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which had been put forward by the United States, Russia and France, should form the basis for a settlement, Russias RIA news agency r...

Tripura-cadre IAS officer dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old IAS officer of the Tripura-cadre died of COVID-19 on Friday, authorities at a private hospital here said. The official, who was being treated at a hospital in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, was shifted to Pune but was decl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020