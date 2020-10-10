Left Menu
Development News Edition

With no help from Delhi govt, poor parents, guardians struggle to pay for board exam fees

Priya, the sole breadwinner of a family of 10, earns Rs 8,500 per month. This month, however, she spent Rs 1,800, all in one go as she paid the Class 10 board exam registration fee for her younger sister Gunjan who studies in a government school.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:56 IST
With no help from Delhi govt, poor parents, guardians struggle to pay for board exam fees
Gunjan, a student of Class 10 in a government school, at her home in Delhi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Priya, the sole breadwinner of a family of 10, earns Rs 8,500 per month. This month, however, she spent Rs 1,800, all in one go as she paid the Class 10 board exam registration fee for her younger sister Gunjan who studies in a government school. This as the Delhi government, unlike 2019, has this time refused to bear the cost of Class 10 and 12 exam registration fees, hiked by the CBSE last year, for the government and aided school students.

With the Delhi government refusing to bear the cost, the parents and guardians like Priya, belonging to economically weaker sections, are finding it tough to pay the hiked registration fee amid the COVID-19-induced pay cuts and job losses. Gunjan said they had a hard time paying her fees as Priya is the sole breadwinner of the family after the recent death of their father. "She earns just around Rs 8,500 per month. We face a lot of hardship but we manage somehow. The government should do something to help us." Gunjan said.

Many like gardener Ram Baran had to take a loan to pay for the board exam registration. "I earn Rs 10,000 to 12,000 every month and have five children to feed. I barely earn enough for house rent and food, so I had to take a loan, besides arranging money through other sources, to pay Rs 2,100 for my son's registration," said the father of a Class 10 student, adding he chose a government school for his son because the private ones charge exorbitant amounts. While the registration for 2021 CBSE board exams has started, students from humble backgrounds are still struggling to keep up with the ongoing online classes.

Gunjan said that she doesn't always have a smartphone with her to take up the online classes. "Online classes have been a little difficult as teachers send us worksheets to complete at home but since I don't have a mobile phone of my own, it is hard to keep up," she said. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt delivers hospital for Greymouth and starting work on health centre in Westport

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

Its a question Americans are unaccustomed to considering in a presidential election campaign Could voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction become so chaotic that the U.S. military would intervene The answer is yes, but only in an ...

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's Far East

Police in Russias Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response to what they called an illegal attempt to erect protest tents in a central squar...

Ricky Ponting is working on getting my pull shot perfect, says Shimron Hetmyer

Learning the art of playing a perfect pull shot from the peerless Ricky Ponting is a dream that Shimron Hetmyer is living during his stint with the Delhi Capitals. The explosive middle-order batsman showed glimpses of his destructive sel...

Kyrgyz deputy speaker calls for new nomination of prime minister fearing more unrest

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan, October 10 ANISputnik - Aida Kasymalieva, the Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament, said on Saturday that it was necessary to nominate a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister as the current pick, Sadyr Japarov,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020