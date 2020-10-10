Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK to introduce biofloc technology to boost fish farming

The principal secretary also instructed to depute the staff of all the districts for undergoing training at this Biofloc unit on rotation basis. The centre has recently announced an economic stimulus package – Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India) for fisheries sector to bring "blue revolution" through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries under the nomenclature Pardhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-10-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:00 IST
JK to introduce biofloc technology to boost fish farming

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is introducing biofloc (BFT) technology to boost fish farming in the potential areas across the union territory, a senior government official has said. Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Fisheries, Animal-Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture and Cooperative, said the department plans to promote the novel technology among the farming community and unemployed youth for adoption as an income generating fish farming unit.

Considered as a new "blue revolution" in aquaculture, Biofloc is a profitable method of fish farming and has become very popular all around the word as an alternative to open pond fish farming. It is a low-cost way in which toxic materials for the fish such as Ammonia, Nitrate, and Nitrite can be converted into feed.

The principle of this technique is to recycle nutrients. "In view of the multiple benefits of BFT system over conventional pond fish culture system and to demonstrate this high yielding Intensive fish farming to farmers, it is being introduced in J&K," Choudhary said.

Choudhary, who recently visited the Hunters Ranch at Meluri Jagir Bajalta here for inspection of the Biofloc unit established in private sector by Col (Retd) Sunil Singh Sambyal, said this technology has already been adopted in many states and the units are reportedly running successfully. The principal secretary also instructed to depute the staff of all the districts for undergoing training at this Biofloc unit on rotation basis.

The centre has recently announced an economic stimulus package – Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India) for fisheries sector to bring "blue revolution" through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries under the nomenclature Pardhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The main objectives of the PMMSY is to create direct employment opportunities, double the income of fish farmers besides addressing critical gaps in fisheries sector and to increase fish production through sustainable and responsible fishing practices, an official spokesman said.

He said the scheme would focus on creating critical modernisation and strengthening of the value chain and improve availability of certified quality fish seed or feed. Under the scheme, the unit cost for establishing one unit of Biofloc consisting of seven tanks is Rs 7.50 Lakh.

The spokesman said the department has facilitated establishment of 1,073 carp rearing units and 534 trout rearing units in private sector, while 19 carp fish farms and 51 trout farms, 16 trout hatcheries, five carp hatcheries, two aquaria, recreational centres, marketing outlets, trout beats have been established under government sector in the various districts, the spokesman said. Besides, a number of departmental units are under execution at different stages, while about 17,396 professional fishermen derive their livelihood through legalised fishing in natural water resources in the UT, the spokesman said.

TRENDING

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Frozen 3: Disney plans to introduce changes for making it appropriate for young generations

Sherlock Season 5: Moffat, Gatiss are looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Yates's positive coronavirus test casts shadow on Giro d'Italia

The Giro dItalia was thrown into turmoil when Briton Simon Yates pulled out on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus one week into the three-week race.Yates, one of the pre-race favourites, returned two positive test follo...

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed two explosive drones fired by Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday it intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis.There was no comment from the Houthi movement about the two incidents reported by ...

Cycling-Yates out of Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19

Briton Simon Yates has been withdrawn from the Giro dItalia after testing positive for the new coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team said on Saturday.Yates developed very mild symptoms in the hours following yesterdays seventh stage, the t...

Nurses suffer burn-out, psychological distress in COVID fight - association

Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses ICN said.Supplies of personal protective equipment f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020