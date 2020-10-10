Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt's president signs strategic maritime deal with Greece

Egypt's president on Saturday ratified a maritime deal setting its Mediterranean Sea boundary with Greece and demarcating an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights, the state-run news agency reported, in a move that has angered Turkey.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:12 IST
Egypt's president signs strategic maritime deal with Greece

Egypt's president on Saturday ratified a maritime deal setting its Mediterranean Sea boundary with Greece and demarcating an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights, the state-run news agency reported, in a move that has angered Turkey. The bilateral agreement is widely seen as a response to a rival deal between Turkey and Libya's Tripoli-based government that spiked tensions in the East Mediterranean region, along with Turkey's disputed oil and gas exploration in the seawaters.

The MENA news agency said that the deal, signed by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, was published by the official gazette on Saturday. The ratification came over two months after the Egyptian and Greek foreign ministers signed the deal in Cairo.

The Egypt-Greece deal establishes “partial demarcation of the sea boundaries between the two countries, and that the remaining demarcation would be achieved through consultations.” Egyptian Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al had in August called the deal with Greece “very significant.” The Ankara-Tripoli maritime deal was dismissed by the governments of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece as infringing on their economic rights in the gas-rich Mediterranean Sea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Egypt-Greece agreement “worthless,” vowing to keep his disputed pact with the Tripoli government in place.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Dr. Fauci: Avoid large gatherings without masks

Dr Anthony Fauci, the governments top infectious-disease expert, is again cautioning against large-scale gatherings of people without masksPresident Donald Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday...

Tennis-Swiatek wins French Open, becomes first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final on Saturday.The 19-year-old, who did not drop a set throughout the claycou...

Bulandshahr: Over 20 people attack trader, loot Rs 6 lakh cash

Over 20 people, including a former village head, allegedly attacked a trader and looted Rs 6 lakh cash from him in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Aurangabad area on Friday evening, t...

Serbia tests Chinese drones, Russian jets at major exercise

Russian-made jet fighters, helicopter gunships and tanks fired at ground targets while Chinese combat drones flew overhead on Saturday at the desolate Pester training ground in Serbias westernmost region in a show of revamped military power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020