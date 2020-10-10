Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan Singh, Pilot in Congress list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

By Archana Prasad Congress has submitted a list of star campaigners for Bihar assembly elections which includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has had differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is also in the list of 30 leaders submitted to the Election Commission. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel apart from Gehlot are in the list.

Others in the list include Gulam Nabi Azad, Shaktisinh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Shakeel Ahmed, Kirti Azad, Nikhil Kumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Anil Sharma, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Udit Raj and Raj Babbar. Sources said Rahul Gandhi would hold at least six rallies in the Bihar elections with two rallies in each phase. They said details are being worked out.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)