4 arrested in drug case in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad

Four people were arrested on Saturday in a drug case in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad, police said. According to police, out of the four arrested, two were from Delhi. All the arrested people were working with the pharma industry and were involved in alleged smuggling and selling of the Mephedrone drugs.

The police are investigating the case further and are likely to make more arrests in the matter. "Four more people have been arrested for involving in drug smuggling," Krishna Prakash, Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad said.

"The possible links are being investigated and we will first investigate from where the drugs were coming and then we will start investigating as to where it was being supplied," Prakash told media. Earlier, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police had arrested five persons and seized a 20-kg consignment of Mephedrone, a banned drug also known as Meow Meow, worth Rs 20 crore from their possession, near Chakan in Pune district.

According to Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner, Krishna Prakash, the seizure was made on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip-off that some persons were coming to Chakan with a consignment of the drug. (ANI)