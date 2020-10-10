Karnataka reports 10,517 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

As many as 10,517 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total cases in the state past the seven lakh mark. There are 1,20,929 active cases in the state.

"Karnataka reports 10,517 new COVID-19 cases, 8,337 discharges and 102 deaths today, taking total cases to 7,00,786 including 5,69,947 discharges and 9,891 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,20,929," said State Health Department. Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

Also Read: Masks to jawans: Karnataka student earns praise from Defence Minister