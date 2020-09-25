Masks to jawans: Karnataka student earns praise from Defence Minister

A symbolic effort of a class eight student in sending 300 two-layered cotton face masks to army jawans have earned praise from Defence Minister Rajnanth Singh. Ishita Achar, a student of Madhava Kripa school in Udupi had sent the parcel containing masks to the army personnel through the Defence Ministry a month back.

On Thursday, her mother Nandita Achar received a letter of appreciation from Defence Minister Rajnanth Singh. In the letter dated September 16, Rajnanth Singh said he appreciated the sentiments of her daughter for the army jawans.

"Thank you for preparing face masks for our army personnel. I appreciate the sentiments of your daughter Ishita Achar towards our jawans and her awareness of the safety measures during the Covid-19. I wish your daughter all the best for her future endeavors," the letter said.

Ishita Achar told the media that she was extremely happy and excited to have received a personal letter of appreciation from the Defence Minister himself. Ishita Achar had stitched the masks during the lockdown period, responding to a call from Bharat Scouts and Guides state commissioner and former Minister P G R Sindhia asking its members to prepare face masks for Class 10 students appearing for the SSLC examination.

The masks were sent to the jawans as suggested by a family friend as there was enough stock for students, Ishita's mother said.