Puducherry reports 337 new COVID-19 cases

The UT reported 411 discharges in the last 24 hours. "Puducherry records 337 new COVID19 cases, 1 death and 411 discharges today. Total cases in the Union Territory rise to 31,233, including 559 deaths and 25,955 recoveries," the government said.

India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)