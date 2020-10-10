Left Menu
Assam Rifles, Manipur police unearth huge cache of arms and ammunition

In a joint operation Assam Rifles and Manipur Police unearthed a large cache of weapons and ammunition from Nambol Khathong area of Bishenpur on October 9.

ANI | Bishenpur (Manipur) | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:49 IST
Assam Rifles, Manipur police unearth huge cache of arms and ammunition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a joint operation Assam Rifles and Manipur Police unearthed a large cache of weapons and ammunition from Nambol Khathong area of Bishenpur on October 9. According to an official release, Inspector General (IG) of Assam Rifles said, "Based on a specific input regarding presence of an insurgent of a proscribed group in the area, a joint operation was launched. The joint team cordoned off the area and carried out a detailed search,"

During the search operation, the team unearthed a large cache of arms including of one AK-56 Rifle with magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one Point 32 inch pistol with magazine, five Lathode bombs, 22 live rounds of AK-56 assault rifle, eight rounds of 9mm, 10 live rounds of .32, nine live rounds of M-16 Rifle, one M-16 rifle grenade and one hand held radio set. The seized weapons and ammunition were handed over to Nambol Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation to apprehend insurgents infiltrating across the Indo-Myanmar Border. While approaching the border area, the troops detected suspicious movement of two individuals. Upon being challenged, the two suspected insurgents fled from the area towards Myanmar.

On carrying out thorough search of the area, a bag containing two country-made pistols along with seven rounds of ammunition and Myanmarese currency were recovered. The recovered weapons and other items were handed over to Police Station, Moreh for further probe. (ANI)

