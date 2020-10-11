Delhi wakes up to 'poor' air quality

The air quality in Delhi remained in 'poor' category at several places including RK Puram, Patparganj and Rohini on Sunday, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 264 in ITO, 228 in Patparganj, 235 in RK Puram and 246 in Rohini, all four in the poor category, as per the DPCC. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe/hazardous'.Speaking to ANI, a resident of Delhi said: "We are facing issues in breathing as pollution levels are high. There were reports that the Himalayas were visible from Punjab during the lockdown. Now, we' are back to the earlier phase. We all are responsible for it. It is better that people avoid outdoor activity, especially if they have unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty."

The government must take some efforts to give respite to the Delhiites from air pollution, he added. On Saturday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on FICCI for violation of environmental regulations.FICCI has been instructed by DPCC not to carry out or restart any demolition activity without installing the anti-smog gun at their Tansen Marg, Delhi project site."Whereas NCT of Delhi is facing air pollution above the prescribed levels and the air quality w.r.t levels of pollutants like Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10) is deteriorating thereby affecting public health," DPCC had stated.It is to mention that stubble burning during the Kharif harvesting season in Punjab and Haryana is a major environmental issue that has even been adding to the pollution levels of neighbouring Delhi for the past few years. (ANI)