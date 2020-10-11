Parts of Kottayam receive rainfall, IMD predicts more rains
Parts of Kottayam received widespread rainfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted general cloudy skies with a few rain spells for the day.
"Generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers," IMD said. It further predicted the same till October 15 and rain or thundershowers on October 16 and 17. (ANI)