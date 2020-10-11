2 dead, 5 injured after building collapses in Hyderabad

Two people died while five others were injured after an old building collapsed in Hussaini Alam area of Hyderabad on Sunday.

"The collapsed building is an old building. During the collapse, there were seven people in the building. Two women have lost their lives and the rest have been rescued and shifted to the hospital," B Anjaiah, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Charminar police station told ANI.

Anjaiah said that a case has been registered in the incident. (ANI)