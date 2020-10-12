Left Menu
Ramlila, Durga Puja to take place in Delhi with COVID-19 precautions

The Delhi government has decided to go ahead with Ramila and Durga Puja celebrations this year with precautions amid COVID-19 in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 09:22 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has decided to go ahead with Ramila and Durga Puja celebrations this year with precautions amid COVID-19 in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order on Sunday, issued directions to all authorities to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat COVID-19, issued by it and other concerned authorities. As per the order, fairs, food-stalls (inside and outside the venues), jhoolas (swings and rides), rallies, exhibitions and processions will not be permitted during festivals till October 31 in Delhi.

"All event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from District Magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance, besides obtaining permission from all other authorities concerned as per applicable laws/rules and practice in vogue," the order reads. "Each such permission (which is applied to District Magistrate concerned) shall be jointly granted by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned on the basis of joint inspection report of area Executive Magistrate, area SHO and Licensing Inspector of Municipal Corporation concerned which shall clearly certify that the festival/ celebrations site is suitable for the conduct of the event and meets following SOPs," it added.

The capacity of each event site will be decided on the basis of area and social distancing norms according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) norms. "In closed space, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open spaces, the capacity should be in keeping the size of the ground or space in the view, and with the strict observance of social distancing norms," it said.

"Since the capacity of each open space shall invariably vary according to its size, the seating capacity for each such site must be determined strictly according to the norms mandated for ensuring social distancing and observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and this capacity shall be certified by District Magistrate and District DCP concerned," the order stated. Event organiser(s) shall ensure separate entry and exit at each event site, ground or venue which shall be strictly regulated and only be allowed to person with face mask.

DDMA said that the database of all event sites permitted in the district must be maintained by DM concerned and a consolidated database of all such event sites in NCT of Delhi shall be maintained by the Divisional Commissioner, GNCT of Delhi. District Magistrate concerned shall also make arrangements for sample videography of the permitted event sites to ensure adherence to social distancing and other relevant norms.

In case, any violation of this order is noticed by the inspection teams, the organiser(s) of the event as well as other persons responsible, shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, DDMA said. Delhi reported 2,780 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,09,339 out of which 21,701 are active patients. 5,769 deaths and 2,81,869 patients discharged so far, said Delhi Government on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read: Jharkhand allows places of worship to open from October 8; Durga Puja to be permitted only at homes, temples and small pandals without public participation: Official.

