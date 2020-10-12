Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage; local trains held up

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:54 IST
Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage; local trains held up
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Large parts of the financial capital reported major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure." Suburban local train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected from 1005 hours, sources said. Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city

Officials at the utilities were not immediately available for comment.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' set to release on Diwali

Actor Manoj Bajpayees upcoming comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to release on November 13. The Zee Studios project is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The first poster of the film was unv...

Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai. There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was con...

India’s First B2B Crypto Trading Platform PCEX Member Collaborates With Franchise India

Business Wire India Indias first B2B cryptocurrency exchange - PCEX Member partners with Franchise India to expand its business horizon by inviting businesses and individuals to join as a franchise and start their own business in the world ...

Telcos still hopeful of reduction in spectrum price, doing regular follow-up on NDCP: COAI

Telecom operators are still hopeful of reduction in the base price of spectrum for the next auction round even though the Digital Communications Commission DCC has cleared the cumulative floor price of Rs 5.22 lakh crore for the airwaves to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020