CBSE declares results for class 10 compartment exams, pass percentage at 56.55 pc

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results of the compartment exams for class 10, in which 56.55 per cent of the students who appeared for the exams, passed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:23 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results of the compartment exams for class 10, in which 56.55 per cent of the students who appeared for the exams, passed. According to the CBSE, the pass percentage for the exam was at 56.55 per cent as 82,903 students passed the exam, out of the total 1,46,604 students, who appeared for the same.

Notably, the Supreme Court had last month asked the CBSE to declare the compartment results as soon as possible and coordinate with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to enable around two lakh students appearing in these exams to apply in colleges in the current academic year. The top court was hearing a plea filed by a group of students who were placed in the compartment category, after the CBSE declared the result for the said classes, based on an alternative evaluation method, in July this year. (ANI)

