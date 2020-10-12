Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight strategic bridges in Ladakh inaugurated today, 45 more to come up in next 2 years

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated 44 bridges in the country including eight strategic bridges in Ladakh only.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:00 IST
Eight strategic bridges in Ladakh inaugurated today, 45 more to come up in next 2 years
Visual from Ladakh.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated 44 bridges in the country including eight strategic bridges in Ladakh only.

In addition to this, the construction of 45 more bridges in Ladakh will be completed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the next two years. The 44 bridges constructed by BRO and were inaugurated today are spread over seven states/union territories. BRO has completed eight bridges in both Kargil and Leh on four strategically important roads close to the Line of Control (LOC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Brigadier Arvinder Singh Sodhi of BRO said that Ladakh will have 45 more bridges on strategic roads in the next two years. "Besides this, construction on 45 bridges in Ladakh region is going on. All these bridges are on strategic roads which will connect far-flung areas in the region and last post of the Army. These bridges will be helpful for the local population and will also boost tourism. In the coming two years, we will see 45 more bridges," Sodhi told ANI.

He said that the construction of these bridges is difficult due to weather in Ladakh. "Challenge of completion of eight bridges in Ladakh is extremely tough because BRO has only five to six months' time in a year due to weather in Ladakh but finally, it's completed and dedicated to the nation. All eight bridges in Ladakh are operational in all weather and will boost overall tourism and economic growth in the region," he said.

BRO has completed Nimmu bridge in Ladakh which is situated on National Highway-1 to connect Leh with Srinagar. "Earlier in Nimmu, there was a bridge capacity with class 24 which means weight capacity is only 24 tonnes. Now bridges, which BRO has completed are two-way on National Highway-1 and the capacity is class 70 which means 70 tonnes. These are very strategic bridges for the Army and their heavy vehicle movement including tanks. Not for the Army only, civilians can also take advantage," Vijayta, Chief Engineer, BRO told ANI.

Out of eight bridges opened today, three bridges have been completed on Zozila-Kargil-Leh road, two on Khalsar-Sasoma road and one each on Sanku-Kunore-Sapila-Mulbek road, Nimmu-Padam-Darcha (NPD) road and Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (D-S-DBO) road. The NPD road is being developed as an alternative axis to Leh from Manali through Zanskar. The bridges are of length varying from 24 metres to 80 metres and have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 45 crores.

"Due to new bridges in the Ladakh region, it is very helpful for us to connect to another city in less time and it will boost our economy through an easier way of transportation," a local said. Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DG BRO said the 44 bridges of various spans ranging from 30 metres to 484 metres are located in Jammu and Kashmir (10), Ladakh (8), Himachal Pradesh (2), Punjab (4), Uttarakhand (8), Arunachal Pradesh (8) and Sikkim (4). (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' telemedicine service records 5 lakh consultations

The Union Health Ministrys eSanjeevani digital platform has completed 5 lakh tele-consultations with over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days. With over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days, eSanjeevani of MOHFW crosses t...

‘Staggering’ rise in climate emergencies in last 20 years, disaster research shows

In an urgent call for countries to prepare better for all catastrophic events from earthquakes and tsunamis to biological threats such as the new coronavirus data from the UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction UNDRR indicates that wealth...

Delhi Assembly panel resumes examines witnesses on complaints against Facebook

Delhi Assemblys Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday examined two witnesses on complaints against Facebook, and both stressed the need for more transparency in the operation, functioning as well as grievance redressal system of the social ...

IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. KKR and RCB both have eight points from six matches. However, the Dinesh Karthik led side...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020