TN inks 14 pacts for Rs 10,055 crore more fresh investments

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding envisaging Rs 10,000 crore plus new investments in nine districts that would create 7,000 jobs in sectors including renewable energy and data center. With the signing of the agreements in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Secretariat here, the state has inked 56 investment pacts totally worth Rs 41,519 crore till date from April, an official release said.

Till September, the state had signed 42 MoUsfor Rs 31,464 crore investments. While ten MoUs were signed at the secretariat, four other agreements were inked through video conference for a total of Rs 10,055 crore investments, an official release here said.

Leading private sector power generation company, JSW Energy would invest Rs 6,300 crore for its renewable energy projects in Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, and Tirupur districts bringing jobs to 2,420 people. Spain-based Mantra Data Centres would set up a Data Centre near here at an investment of Rs 750 crore and 550 individuals shall get employment opportunities, the government said.

Apollo Tyres's Rs 505 crore extension project at Oragadam near here, Aosheng Hitech Limited's Rs 200 crore carbon fiber manufacturing venture, Singapore headquartered Vans Chemistry's Rs 50 crore e-waste management and recycling project were among the other pacts signed. Hiranandani group's Green base Industrial Parks would set up an industrial logistics park at Oragadam at an estimated cost of about Rs 750 crore, the government said adding, together the 14 MoUs shall generate 7,000 jobs in districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tirunelveli.

Industries Minister M C Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, and senior officials participated.