Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN inks 14 pacts for Rs 10,055 crore more fresh investments

While ten MoUs were signed at the secretariat, four other agreements were inked through video conferencefor a total of Rs 10,055 crore investments, an official release here said. Leading private sector power generation company, JSW Energy would invest Rs 6,300 crore for its renewable energy projects in Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Tirupur districts bringing jobs to 2,420 people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:11 IST
TN inks 14 pacts for Rs 10,055 crore more fresh investments
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding envisaging Rs 10,000 crore plus new investments in nine districts that would create 7,000 jobs in sectors including renewable energy and data center. With the signing of the agreements in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the Secretariat here, the state has inked 56 investment pacts totally worth Rs 41,519 crore till date from April, an official release said.

Till September, the state had signed 42 MoUsfor Rs 31,464 crore investments. While ten MoUs were signed at the secretariat, four other agreements were inked through video conference for a total of Rs 10,055 crore investments, an official release here said.

Leading private sector power generation company, JSW Energy would invest Rs 6,300 crore for its renewable energy projects in Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, and Tirupur districts bringing jobs to 2,420 people. Spain-based Mantra Data Centres would set up a Data Centre near here at an investment of Rs 750 crore and 550 individuals shall get employment opportunities, the government said.

Apollo Tyres's Rs 505 crore extension project at Oragadam near here, Aosheng Hitech Limited's Rs 200 crore carbon fiber manufacturing venture, Singapore headquartered Vans Chemistry's Rs 50 crore e-waste management and recycling project were among the other pacts signed. Hiranandani group's Green base Industrial Parks would set up an industrial logistics park at Oragadam at an estimated cost of about Rs 750 crore, the government said adding, together the 14 MoUs shall generate 7,000 jobs in districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tirunelveli.

Industries Minister M C Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, and senior officials participated.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' telemedicine service records 5 lakh consultations

The Union Health Ministrys eSanjeevani digital platform has completed 5 lakh tele-consultations with over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days. With over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days, eSanjeevani of MOHFW crosses t...

‘Staggering’ rise in climate emergencies in last 20 years, disaster research shows

In an urgent call for countries to prepare better for all catastrophic events from earthquakes and tsunamis to biological threats such as the new coronavirus data from the UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction UNDRR indicates that wealth...

Delhi Assembly panel resumes examines witnesses on complaints against Facebook

Delhi Assemblys Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday examined two witnesses on complaints against Facebook, and both stressed the need for more transparency in the operation, functioning as well as grievance redressal system of the social ...

IPL 13: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders KKR here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. KKR and RCB both have eight points from six matches. However, the Dinesh Karthik led side...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020