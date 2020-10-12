Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gov buys nearly 43 lakh tonne kharif paddy at MSP in last 16 days

Respective state governments are making arrangements for commencement of procurement in respect of moong. The Centre has given nod for procurement of 30.70 lakh tonne of kharif pulses and oilseeds this year under PSS in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as well as 1.23 tonne of copra in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:46 IST
Gov buys nearly 43 lakh tonne kharif paddy at MSP in last 16 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

About 43 lakh tonne of kharif paddy worth Rs 8,033 crore was purchased at the minimum support price (MSP) from 3.57 lakh farmers in the last 16 days, the food ministry said on Monday. Paddy procurement commenced in Punjab and Haryana from September 26 due to early arrival of the crop, while in other states it began from October 1.

More than 80 per cent of the country's paddy crop is grown in the kharif season. The government through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies undertakes procurement of paddy at MSP. "Paddy procurement in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season is going on smoothly in the procuring states with purchase of about 42.55 lakh tonne of paddy up to October 11 from over 3.57 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs 8,032.62 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

For the current year, the centre has fixed MSP of paddy (common grade) at Rs 1,868 per quintal, while that of A grade variety has been fixed at Rs 1,888 per quintal. In case of cotton, state-owned Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procured 24,863 bales at MSP value of Rs 7,545 lakh from 5,252 farmers till October 11.

Besides, the government through nodal agencies is buying pulses and oilseeds at MSP under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), which gets operationalised when market rates fall below the support price. Till October 11, about 606.56 tonne of moong at MSP value of Rs 4.36 crore was procured from 533 farmers in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharasthra.

Similarly, 5,089 tonne of copra at MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore was procured from 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the said period. For copra and urad, rates are ruling at or above MSP. Respective state governments are making arrangements for commencement of procurement in respect of moong.

The Centre has given nod for procurement of 30.70 lakh tonne of kharif pulses and oilseeds this year under PSS in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as well as 1.23 tonne of copra in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Approval for other states will be given on receipt of proposals for procurement as per PSS norms, the ministry added.

Unlike before, the government is releasing the daily procurement data to send a message to farmers protesting against new farm laws that it has no intention of scrapping procurement at MSP.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Libra must not start until properly regulated -G7 draft

Financial leaders of the worlds seven biggest economies G7 will say on Tuesday that they oppose the launch of Facebooks planned Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated, their draft statement showed. The draft, prepared for a meeting...

Soccer-K-League to again welcome fans back, capacity capped at 25%

K-League fans will again be allowed back into stadiums, which will have a reduced capacity of 25 from this week, the league said on Monday after South Koreas government eased its restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is allow...

Kyrgyz president declares new state of emergency

Kyrgyzstans president on Monday ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the countrys capital after parliament failed to consider and approve his previous order within the legally required three days. The confusion reflected the chaos...

EU to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning, diplomats say

European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, diplomats said.Berlin and Paris made their proposal at a meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020