CPI workers hold protest in Rameswaram over Centre's Agriculture Law, Fisheries Policy

Communist Party of India (CPI) workers held a protest here in Thangachimadam demanding the withdrawal of the new agricultural laws and the National Fisheries Policy introduced by the Centre. Protestors raised anti-government slogans and were seen wearing garlands made of vegetables as a sign of protest.

The protest was led by former union leader VK Arokiyanathan and Kalidas, CPI, Taluka Deputy Secretary. "The central government is bringing in every law against the people, farmers, fishermen, and students. These laws are killing people. In particular, the Agriculture Bill and the Fishermen's Amendment Bill should be withdrawn. The CPI has been staging protests across the state today in support of this, demand and condemning the central government and its allies, the Edappadi government," Kalidas said.

"The Tamil Nadu government has mortgaged the people of Tamil Nadu to the centre to retain power. The central and state governments need to change this trend otherwise there will be huge protests on behalf of the Communist Party of India across the country" he added.