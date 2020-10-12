Govt procured nearly 43 lakh tonne Kharif paddy from 3.57 lakh farmers at MSP

As the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 begins, as much as 42.55 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been purchased from 3.57 lakh farmers at a minimum support price (MSP) valued at Rs 8032.62 crore, a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Thursday. As per the statement, the approval of the procurement was accorded for 30.70 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds for KMS 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, based on the proposal from the States.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala was also given a sanction for the procurement of 1.23 of Copra (the perennial crop). The procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds, and Copra will also be accorded for other states and union territories on after proposals are received.

This is so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at the notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers if the market rate goes below the MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies. As of October 11, the government has procured about 606.56 MT of Moong and Urad having an MSP value of Rs 4.36 crores from 533 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Haryana, while 5,089 MT of copra having an MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Necessary arrangements are being made by the respective states and UTs governments for the necessary procurement based on the arrivals in respect of Moong and other Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds. (ANI)