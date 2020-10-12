Central Railway operates Mega Block to carry out maintenance work on Matunga-Mulund and Kurla-Vashi harbour lines

The Central Railway's Mumbai Division on Sunday carried out maintenance work during a mega block on Matunga-Mulund, and Kurla-Vashi up and down harbour lines. According to a release by Central Railway, through Rail Renewal for a length of 520 meters and replacement of sleepers, switch points and pitted rails were done along with tamping work of 2050 meters by DUOMATIC machines.

"In addition, work of 11nos welding, shallow screening of sleepers, loading of 60 nos scrap rails and cleaning of drains were also done during the block," it said. Annual overhauling and close inspection of OHE, section insulators, switches/isolators were done.

"Work of Replacement of contact wires, droppers and G-jumpers, Cutting of portal mast, Erection of suspensions, X-arms and Guy rods were carried out. Disconnection/reconnection and provision of 21 bonds, removal of PVC,weak points, excess bonding and outer bonds were done along with tree trimming work at 21 places. These works were carried out with one special crane, 3 Tower Wagons and 1 trestle/ ladder gangs," read the release. Other works which were done include replacement of Track lead wires, LH stock rails, point motors, glued joints, signals and broken stone deflectors.

"Work of disconnection and reconnection of Track Circuits, gears, track magnets & sensors, S-bonds, drilling of cycle holes, maintenance of location boxes and maintenance and testing of points were also done along with the recording of track parameters. Besides, coordinated with the Engineering Department for Signal and Telecommunication repair works by the warriors," the release said. (ANI)