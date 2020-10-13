Left Menu
Andhra Industries Minister enquires about 'gas leakage' in Visakhapatnam

After locals in Pilakavanipalem and Kunchumamba colonies of Gajuwaka area alleged gas leakage in the area, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy on Tuesday enquired about the matter and directed Pollution Control Board (PCB) and local administration officials to remain alert.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After locals in Pilakavanipalem and Kunchumamba colonies of Gajuwaka alleged gas leakage in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy on Tuesday enquired about the matter and directed Pollution Control Board (PCB) and local administration officials to remain alert. "Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy has enquired about the reports of gas leak at Coromandel Fertilizers company in Visakhapatnam. He spoke to Pollution Control Board officials and local administration officials," a press release from the state's Industries Ministry said.

As there is no clarity from which factory gas was leaked and no harm was reported to anyone, the Minister asked the officials to be more cautious and careful. He ordered the officials to be alert and take appropriate action as and when required. The Minister asked them to submit a report on from which factory the gas is leaked, what would be its impact and the reasons for leakage.

On Monday evening, locals complaint about the gas leakage from Coromandel Fertilizers Limited. DCP Suresh Babu had said, "Our team rushed to the spot and factory officials confirmed of no leakage".A gas leak incident, which claimed 12 lives, took place on May 7 this year in Visakhapatnam following which cases were filed against the LG Polymers management. (ANI)

