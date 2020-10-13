Left Menu
Development News Edition

CMO leaves for Bulgadhi village as Hathras victim's father unwell

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hathras Dr Brijesh Rathore on Tuesday has left for Bulgadhi village to check on the victim's father as he was unwell.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:52 IST
CMO leaves for Bulgadhi village as Hathras victim's father unwell
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hathras Dr Brijesh Rathore speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hathras Dr Brijesh Rathore on Tuesday has left for Bulgadhi village to check on the victim's father as he was unwell. While talking to ANI, Rathore said that the victim's father is not willing to go to the hospital.

"The father of Hathras incident's victim is not well. We had sent a team that informed us that he has ailments, including high blood pressure. However, he is not willing to go to the hospital. I am going there and will listen to his concerns. We will request him to visit the hospital for treatment at the district hospital," he said. Earlier in the day, Hathras victim's family returned to their home in Bulgadhi village after appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. It is noteworthy that the bench had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident in which a 19-year old woman had died on September 29 after the alleged assault and gang-rape on September 14.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team's arrival, police personnel have been deployed at the incident site. The CBI team which is investigating the incident reached Hathras on Sunday. They took documents related to the Hathras incident from police at Chandpa police station.

The CBI has registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident. A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina's coronavirus case tally tops 900,000

Buenos Aires Argentina, October 13 ANISputnik The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past 24 hours to 903,730, the countrys Health Ministry has said in a statement. As many as ...

Jharkhand Police detains man with 1,000 passports, Rs 10 lakh cash

Jharkhand Police has detained a person carrying approximately 1,000 passports and Rs 10 lakhs in cash from Ranchi. Superintendent of Police SP, City Sourabh on Tuesday said that the man claimed that he is a travel agent.The police have begu...

UK may have to go further on COVID-19 restrictions, minister says

The British government may have to impose stricter restrictions than it currently has if the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates in high risk areas, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

Rugby-'Not good enough', All Blacks look to make things right in Auckland

All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith gave a scathing assessment of his performance in last weekends Bledisloe Cup test as New Zealand continued to pick at the scabs of the 16-16 draw with Australia on Tuesday. Smith was not alone in offering hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020