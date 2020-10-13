Left Menu
Scott Pharr joins Magenta Power board of advisors

Renewable energy solutions provider Magenta Power on Tuesday said that Scott Pharr, Managing Director at Accenture, has joined its board of advisors to help the company strategise on the expansion of its business.

13-10-2020
Renewable energy solutions provider Magenta Power on Tuesday said that Scott Pharr, Managing Director at Accenture, has joined its board of advisors to help the company strategize on the expansion of its business. Pharr has taken up the advisory role in a personal capacity, given that Accenture has no direct interests in Magenta, the company said in a release.

Founded in 2017, the city-based Magenta Power was the first player in the electric vehicle (EV) charging space to set up the first station on the Pune-Bangalore highway in 2018. It recently announced its plans to install 10,000 e-2wheeler charging stations across the Mumbai-Pune region and other key urban centers in Maharashtra over the next three years. "In his position as a global advisor to Fortune 100 clients in the energy industry, and his vast experience in the energy transition, Scott will help guide and shape Magenta's clean energy innovation agenda and will support our 'Made in India, made for the world'-themed international push," said Maxson Lewis, Managing Director, Magenta Power. The company at present runs 64 charging stations for four-wheelers across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and is present in Kochi and Nashik. Besides, it has also set up around 80 charging stations under a government scheme.

Magenta was seed-funded by state-owned Hindustan Petroleum in 2018 and incubated by Shell in 2019. Microsoft Global Startup Fund came on board earlier this year. The company has also been developing India-specific EV charging solutions since 2017 and is now regarded as a "socket to software" solutions provider, as per the release. "Magenta is a promising start-up that has been showing tremendous growth and innovations in the EV and renewables space in India," said Houston (Texas)-based Pharr, an energy industry veteran. Throughout his career, Pharr has observed the global shift from a traditional energy market to renewables and clean mobility said Magenta Power.

