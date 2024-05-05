BJP Prioritizes Industrialists Over Farmers: Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Unequal Loan Waiver Policy

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP government waives off industrialists' loans but has failed to waive off loans of farmers.

The SP chief also said that farmers, youth and common people are voting against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally in Jalesar in Etah district, which comes under Agra Lok Sabha constituency, Akhilesh Yadav said that loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists were waived off, but no help was given to the farmers.

''No loan of farmers was waived off. The BJP government made such a policy under which loans of industrialists and businessmen who have taken loans of more than Rs 5 crore will be waived off. The BJP government conspired to hand over the land and crops of farmers to industrialists by bringing three black laws," Yadav said.

"The farmers staged an agitation. Thousands of farmers were martyred. Fearing defeat in the UP Assembly elections, the BJP government withdrew all three black laws, but did not give the farmers the right to MSP for their crops. BJP has insulted the farmers,'' he said.

Asserting that the INDIA bloc will win the elections, he said under the new government of the alliance all loans of farmers will be waived off and a law will be passed that guarantees MSP to farmers' crops.

Yadav said that after the first and second phase, the BJP will be wiped out in the third phase also. ''The PDA (an acronym for backward, Dalit and minorities or 'pichde, Dalit, alpsankhyak') family is going to topple the BJP government. Change is going to happen in the country. The Constitution and democracy are under threat from BJP." "The BJP government is after the Constitution and the lives of the people. They want to end reservation for backward classes and Dalits,'' he said.

BJP has carried out many "injustices and atrocities" and has imposed "arbitrary decisions" on 140 crore people of the country, the Sp leader said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP privatised public institutions, brought demonetisation and imposed GST on traders. "There is a lot of resentment among the public regarding the BJP government." Inflation and unemployment are at their peak, he said, and added the BJP government caused a rise in prices of many commodities.

''The prices of diesel, petrol, LPG, refined oil, pulses, salt, everything has increased. There was never this much inflation before. BJP made promises to the public but did not reduce inflation. "They made false promises to the farmers as well as the youth. They promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year but due to the decisions of the BJP government, the jobs of the youth were snatched. A large number of youth have become unemployed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)