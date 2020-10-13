Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre reaches out to stakeholders on farm bills; Rajnath meets farmers, policy experts

Singh along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has so far held a series of meetings with farmers and many others associated with the farm sector to deliberate upon the three agriculture-related bills recently passed by Parliament. Chairman of Global Food and Retail Council Rakesh Gambhir, who was part of the delegation that met both Union Ministers, said it was a good interaction and praised the government for bringing these three bills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:26 IST
Centre reaches out to stakeholders on farm bills; Rajnath meets farmers, policy experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reaching out to stakeholders to allay apprehensions about the recently passed farm bills, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met policy experts, industry leaders and academicians associated with the agriculture sector, who were all praise for the new legislation. Singh along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has so far held a series of meetings with farmers and many others associated with the farm sector to deliberate upon the three agriculture-related bills recently passed by Parliament.

Chairman of Global Food and Retail Council Rakesh Gambhir, who was part of the delegation that met both Union Ministers, said it was a good interaction and praised the government for bringing these three bills. "In a way these three farm bills will usher a new era of reforms in the agriculture sector and will give farmers' independence from the clutches of the middle men and help in getting them better prices for their produce," Gambhir told reporters after the meeting.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chairman of Punjab-based Green Valley Farms, RPS Gandhi said there are enormous benefits of the new farm-related legislation but the farmers need to be made aware and educated about it. He said talking to the farmers in their own language is important so that there is no confusion about these three bills.

Last week, Singh had a long meeting with a delegation of award winning farmers including a Padma Shri awardee to deliberate on the government's farm legislations. Earlier in a statement, Singh had assured that the MSP mechanism will stay and the support price will continue to rise under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The meetings with a number of stakeholders in the agriculture sector are being held at Singh's residence here. Chairman of Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture M J Khan who was present in all the meetings held so far said in a way it is a dialogue process between farmers, key stakeholders in the agriculture sector and the Centre to clear any apprehensions and misgivings about the farm bills.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SIP inflows drop for 6th month in Sept; investors prefer to maintain liquidity

Investment in mutual funds through SIPs remained lacklustre with inflow dropping for the sixth-consecutive month to Rs 7,788 crore in September amid challenging economic environment. The trend is expected to&#160;reverse only slowly as inve...

JPMorgan beats profit estimates as trading booms

JPMorgan Chase Co comfortably beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday as trading revenue surged past its own expectations on the back of a rebound in global financial markets.Trading was a bright spot for the quarter...

Leopard that killed a girl in Pithoragarh caught, to be released into the wild

The forest department has managed to catch a leopard that had recently killed a seven-year-old girl in the district and caused a panic in the area, officials said Tuesday. The 5-feet-long leopard which had created a panic in Bhattigaon wher...

Shift needed from what weather will be, to ‘what the weather will do’

The State of Climate Services 2020 Report Move from Early Warnings to Early Action, released on Tuesday by the UN World Meteorological Organization WMO, underscored the need to switch to impact-based forecasting an evolution from what th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020