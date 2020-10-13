Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMRE to intensify evaluation of mine health and safety systems

Historic data on mine accidents reveals that more fatalities reported occurring during the last quarter of the calendar year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:13 IST
DMRE to intensify evaluation of mine health and safety systems
The department said all mining operations must continue to prioritise the health and safety of mineworkers and other persons who may be directly affected by the operations at mines. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) will intensify the monitoring and evaluation of mine health and safety management systems through inspections and audits during the remainder of the year.

"As we approach the end of the year, all mine employers, employees, managers and supervisors are alerted to the historically high number of fatalities and injuries that occur during the last quarter of the year. This period is traditionally very difficult for health and safety at mines," the department said on Tuesday.

Historic data on mine accidents reveals that more fatalities reported occurring during the last quarter of the calendar year.

"It is for this reason that my employers need to put more focus on the health and safety of mineworkers during this period. In this respect, the DMRE will ensure that mines put in place shift fatigue management systems that are continuously monitored.

"Drug and alcohol tests will be done frequently during the afternoon and night shifts. In cases where arrangements are in place for workers to work overtime, managers must ensure that proper supervision is carried out by all responsible mine personnel and measures are put in place to prevent accidents," the department said.

The department said all mining operations must continue to prioritise the health and safety of mineworkers and other persons who may be directly affected by the operations at mines.

"All mineworkers and supervisors are reminded that unsafe work practices can be fatal and may lead to undesirable circumstances. Wherever there is non-compliance with the regulations and a threat to the health and safety of any persons at mines, the department will not hesitate to issue instructions, as guided by the Mine Health and Safety Act."

The increase in the number of fatalities and injuries reported during this period is attributed to a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, poor supervision; anxiety associated with the festive season; production pressures and associated incentives, and lack focus and complacency.

In many instances, this results in workers taking short cuts and fail to comply with the applicable standards and procedures.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Medical experts believe that a digitally connected ecosystem will improve the quality of life for Ostomates

New Delhi India, October 13 ANIDigpu During the World Ostomy awareness week, medical experts in India address the challenges faced by Ostamates and how a digitally connected eco-system will be beneficial. Life after a surgery brings a lot o...

I-League Qualifiers: Bhawanipore FC cautious as they prepare for Garhwal FC test

Bhawanipore FC head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty lauded Garhwal FC as the fittest team in the competition on the eve of the clash between the two sides in Hero I-League Qualifiers here on Wednesday. Garhwal FC currently sit at the bottom of ...

Remote teaching job search grows 212 pc in March-August: Report

Job seekers interest in remote teaching jobs jumped by 212 per cent between March and August over the same period last year, according to a report. The postings for work from home teaching jobs grew by 93 per cent during March-August this y...

ADB approves $200m loan to support Xiangtan's low-carbon, smart city development

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 200 million in loans to support Xiangtan municipal government, in the Peoples Republic of China PRC, as it shifts to low-carbon, resilient, and smart city development.Xiangtan is an old industrial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020