8-yr-old boy raises nearly Rs 2 lakh to pay board exam fee of over 100 poor students

An 8-year-old student of a private school in Delhi managed to raise around Rs 2 lakh to pay the board exam fee of more than 100 government school students who could not afford the fee due to financial hardships.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:04 IST
Adhiraaj Sejwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Pandey An 8-year-old student of a private school in Delhi managed to raise around Rs 2 lakh to pay the board exam fee of more than 100 government school students who could not afford the fee due to financial hardships.

Adhiraaj Sejwal, who studies in Class 3, started the noble deed after he got to know from his mother, a teacher at the government school situated in Begumpur, that some students at her school were unable to pay the exam fee. Moved by their plight, he took out Rs 12,500 from his piggy bank and deposited the fee of five students. Now, he has raised around Rs 2 lakh which would be enough to pay the fee of over 100 students within two weeks.

The last date of paying the board examination fee for Class 10 and Class 12 is October 15. Among the students who would receive the help, 86 are from Class 12 and 16 from Class 10. Their exam fee is around Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,400.

"I heard my mother talking to someone on the phone. She looked worried. She told me that some students were not able to pay their CBSE exam fees. Then I thought of paying fees for five students. Later, I noticed that there were several people who also wanted to help. The parents of my classmates and others also contributed. Later, I raised Rs 1,80,000," Adhiraj told ANI. Adhijraj's father Abhishek Sejwal is happy with the son's initiative and helping him out to help more.

"My wife has been given the task of informing parents about paying the exam fees. Some students were saying that they won't be able to pay. Adhiraj asked her about the problem. Later, he offered help," he said. "He said that he will pay a fee of five students. Then we also thought we will pay fee of 5-6 students. We discussed it with our family. We started a campaign and raised money. My friends and relatives also donated their bit. We were able to raise around Rs 2 lakh. About 100 students will get help," he added.

In 2019, the Delhi government took up the responsibility of paying the fee of economy weaker students after the Central government increased the fee. (ANI)

