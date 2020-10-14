Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fikile Mbalula recommits to take on new road infrastructure projects

This comes after the Department of Transport and its entity, the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL), launched October Transport Month in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, at the beginning of the month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:19 IST
Fikile Mbalula recommits to take on new road infrastructure projects
Mbalula commended SANRAL for empowering young graduates and investing in communities, which are rural and underdeveloped. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has once again reiterated the government's commitment to take on new road infrastructure projects, upgrades and maintenance.

The Minister was speaking during the opening of Madidi Bridge in Madibeng, North West, on Tuesday.

This comes after the Department of Transport and its entity, the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL), launched October Transport Month in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, at the beginning of the month.

"We made an undertaking that through this October Transport Month, we will travel through the length and breadth of this country to monitor service delivery of road infrastructure, showcasing our achievements and intervening where challenges persist," Mbalula said.

Transport, as a means of unlocking economic development, features strongly in the National Development Plan (NDP).

"Central to its vision, the NDP emphasises the critical importance of investing in infrastructure in the creation of jobs, particularly for women and young people," Mbalula said, adding that the NDP further calls on government to invest in rural communities in the building of roads.

He said his department is also determined to push the Presidential Infrastructure Development Projects to create jobs as part of the government's response to boost the economy.

"This could not be more urgent as we respond by to the economic downturn presented to us by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"Indeed, we are responding to the call by the President. In our plans, we are investing billions through SANRAL commissioning new projects, upgrades and maintenance of our roads network."

Throughout the country, especially in rural and marginalised communities, transport infrastructure assists in generating economic growth, alleviating poverty, and reducing the scourge of inequality, while increasing international competitiveness.

"It is for these reasons that the Department of Transport, through its Labour Intensive Rural Roads Programme, purposely invests in rural communities," said Mbalula.

Madidi Bridge

Madidi Bridge connects Phasha and Madidi villages.

The bridge was built over Sand River (also known as Toloane River).

"Madidi Bridge serves as a link between the remote village of Phasha and the rest of the Madibeng Local Municipality, as well as other neighbouring areas of Gauteng."

The project resulted in the much-needed jobs and training for local workers, including youth and women, while 25 local sub-constructors were also given opportunities.

Mbalula commended SANRAL for empowering young graduates and investing in communities, which are rural and underdeveloped.

National Taxi Lekgotla

Mbalula said his department will host the National Taxi Lekgotla again this month.

"The lekgotla will bring taxi industry stakeholders under one roof to chart a new way forward for this important industry that transports our people."

He hopes that the public council will conclude the long-standing and ongoing debate on subsidising, professionalising and regulating the industry.

"I invite everyone to participate in all programmes of October Transport Month and join us in conversation as we put together a blueprint for a taxi industry that is an integral part of the formal economy and is truly empowered."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

German yields fall to lowest since May, Portugal sells bonds with record low yield

Germanys 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest since May and Portugal sold bonds at a record-low yield as threats to the blocs economy from a second wave of the coronavirus and expectations of stimulus from the European Central Bank continu...

As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus. As...

Gupkar Declaration: Farooq Abdullah convenes meeting on Thursday, Mehbooba Mufti to attend

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting at his residence on Thursday for chalking out the future course of action on the Gupkar Declaration with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoke...

Para-archer Ankit hospitalised after testing positive for COVID: SAI

Para-archer Ankit was on Wednesday hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 during a national camp at the Sports Authority of Indias Northern Regional Centre hereThe national camp for the para-archers began with eight athletes on Oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020