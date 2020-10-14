Amanzimtoti cop to appear in court on charges of rape

An Amanzimtoti police station officer is today expected to appear in court after he allegedly raped a woman who was being held at the station cells, in September.

In a statement, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

"The suspect is scheduled to appear at Umbumbulu Magistrates Court [today] on charges of rape in police custody. The State will be opposing his bail on this matter," IPID said.

The suspect is alleged to have raped a 24-year-old woman while she was in police custody at KwaMkhutha police station on 25 September 2020.

Meanwhile, the IPID will today attend the sentencing of Adam Cummings at the South Gauteng High Court. Cummings, an Ekurhuleni Metro police officer convicted of rape, was investigated by the IPID a few years ago.

Cummings, a former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department senior member, was previously convicted of three counts of rape, and one of human trafficking.

"His co-accused, Tebogo Maregele, was convicted as an accomplice in the rape of a nine-year-old and on two counts of exploitation of children for financial gain," the IPID said.

The allegation the IPID investigated was that Cummings paid Maregele to lure young girls around Soweto, who were between the ages of 8 and 15 years.

She would then take them to Cummings, who would drive with them to Avalon Cemetery, where he would show them his service firearm and rape them.

The IPID anticipates that this sentence will send a strong message to those who continue to commit similar crimes.

