Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amanzimtoti cop to appear in court on charges of rape

In a statement, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:21 IST
Amanzimtoti cop to appear in court on charges of rape
“The suspect is scheduled to appear at Umbumbulu Magistrates Court [today] on charges of rape in police custody. The State will be opposing his bail on this matter,” IPID said.   Image Credit: ANI

An Amanzimtoti police station officer is today expected to appear in court after he allegedly raped a woman who was being held at the station cells, in September.

In a statement, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

"The suspect is scheduled to appear at Umbumbulu Magistrates Court [today] on charges of rape in police custody. The State will be opposing his bail on this matter," IPID said.

The suspect is alleged to have raped a 24-year-old woman while she was in police custody at KwaMkhutha police station on 25 September 2020.

Meanwhile, the IPID will today attend the sentencing of Adam Cummings at the South Gauteng High Court. Cummings, an Ekurhuleni Metro police officer convicted of rape, was investigated by the IPID a few years ago.

Cummings, a former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department senior member, was previously convicted of three counts of rape, and one of human trafficking.

"His co-accused, Tebogo Maregele, was convicted as an accomplice in the rape of a nine-year-old and on two counts of exploitation of children for financial gain," the IPID said.

The allegation the IPID investigated was that Cummings paid Maregele to lure young girls around Soweto, who were between the ages of 8 and 15 years.

She would then take them to Cummings, who would drive with them to Avalon Cemetery, where he would show them his service firearm and rape them.

The IPID anticipates that this sentence will send a strong message to those who continue to commit similar crimes.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

German yields fall to lowest since May, Portugal sells bonds with record low yield

Germanys 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest since May and Portugal sold bonds at a record-low yield as threats to the blocs economy from a second wave of the coronavirus and expectations of stimulus from the European Central Bank continu...

As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus. As...

Gupkar Declaration: Farooq Abdullah convenes meeting on Thursday, Mehbooba Mufti to attend

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting at his residence on Thursday for chalking out the future course of action on the Gupkar Declaration with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoke...

Para-archer Ankit hospitalised after testing positive for COVID: SAI

Para-archer Ankit was on Wednesday hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 during a national camp at the Sports Authority of Indias Northern Regional Centre hereThe national camp for the para-archers began with eight athletes on Oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020