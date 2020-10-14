Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 TERS fraud hotline platforms launched

Launched on Tuesday, the platforms are already up and running, and people can report, even anonymously if they like, in line with the Protected Disclosure Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:49 IST
COVID-19 TERS fraud hotline platforms launched
Bronkhorst said that since the inception of COVID-19 TERS, the fund has been beset with a plethora of fraud allegations and complaints from clients and companies. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

If you are aware of fraud, especially related to the distribution of monies to help workers through the worst effects of lockdown, now is your chance to blow the whistle and help bring fraudsters to book.

This was an invitation sent by Acting Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Marsha Bronkhorst, during the launch of fraud hotline platforms for clients and citizens to report all suspected criminal activity related to the COVID-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (COVID-19 TERS) and any other UIF fraud-related matters.

Launched on Tuesday, the platforms are already up and running, and people can report, even anonymously if they like, in line with the Protected Disclosure Act.

Bronkhorst said that since the inception of COVID-19 TERS, the fund has been beset with a plethora of fraud allegations and complaints from clients and companies.

"I am, therefore, urging anyone with information regarding any COVID-19 TERS fraud or any other UIF fraud-related matter to report this to us without any delay. Whistle-blowers are encouraged to provide as much details as possible, such as the UIF reference number of the company, address, ID numbers concerned and contact details when reporting," said Bronkhorst.

She added that each case will be treated on its own merits and the turnaround time to finalise the allegation would vary depending on the complexity of the matter.　

The reporting platforms are available 24 hours per day, 365 days a year and in all 11 official languages.

Clients can use the following platforms to report COVID-19 TERS related fraud: Toll-free number 0800 212 799 or SMS call-back on 30916 or email address to uif@thehotline.co.za (link sends e-mail), or fax to email to 0867 26 1681.

Clients can also use telephone web app www.thehotlineapp.co.za (link is external) or website www.thehotline.co.za (link is external).

For other UIF enquiries, clients can still contact the call centre on 080 003 0007 or visit their nearest labour centre.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

50 teams of CPCB to keep a check on polluting activities in Delhi-NCR: Govt

In order to step up efforts for ensuring better air quality in the upcoming winter season, strict vigil will be maintained against polluting activities in Delhi and neighbouring towns, the Ministry of Environment said on Wednesday. Fifty te...

FOREX-Dollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low

The dollar index held its recent gains on Wednesday and the euro touched a nine-day low, as global equity markets remained cautious in light of diminishing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine or U.S. fiscal stimulus. The rally in global equities s...

NIA arrests 2 main conspirators in Jaipur gold smuggling case

The NIA has arrested two people, who used to work in Riyadh, for their alleged involvement in smuggling over 18 kg gold from Saudi Arabia, an official said on Wednesday. Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan, both residents of Rajasthans Nagaur district...

Punjab to bring legislation against Centre's farm laws; special assembly session on Oct 19

The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the Centres farm laws. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020