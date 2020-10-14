Left Menu
Mangaluru waterlogged after heavy rain; more on the cards, says IMD

The residents of Mangaluru's Kottara town woke up to waterlogged compounds and streets on Wednesday after heavy rainfall.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST
A waterlogged road in Mangaluru's Kottara town on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The residents of Mangaluru's Kottara area woke up to waterlogged compounds and streets on Wednesday after heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more downpours in the region on Wednesday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (more than 20 cm per day) at isolated places very likely over North-interior Karnataka and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over South-interior Karnataka and Marathawadam," the IMD said. Earlier on Tuesday, it had predicted heavy rainfall in several parts across the state.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm per day) at isolated places would occur over Telangana and adjoining districts of North-interior Karnataka; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Coastal and remaining districts of North-interior Karnataka," the IMD had tweeted on Tuesday. (ANI)

