Rains likely over parts of Tamil Nadu on October 15

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Wednesday predicted that rain would occur at isolated places in various districts of Tamil Nadu on October 15. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts while light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu on October 15," the centre said.

It also informed thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu on October 16 and 17. Meanwhile, partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures around 35 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively was predicted by the centre for the next 48 hours in Chennai and neighbourhood. (ANI)