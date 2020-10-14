Uganda police raid offices of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine.

... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
On the eve of the opening of cinema halls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoped on Wednesday that they would adhere to the coronavirus safety guidelines, and follow protocols of social distancing and sanitisation. At a meeting with th...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinets decision to approve a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, saying it will further ease of living fo...
The AYUSH ministry has urged the Central Council of Indian Medicine and the Central Council Of Homoeopathy to activate the network of about 750 AYUSH medical colleges for promoting COVID appropriate behaviour, adding momentum to the Jan And...
Indias luxury car market is likely to contract over 40 per cent this calendar year though demand in the passenger vehicle segment is slowly returning to normalcy, ratings agency ICRA said on Wednesday. Stating that long-term demand drivers ...