Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan set to unveil total size of Black Sea gas find

TPAO was not immediately available for comment. Before Erdogan's announcement in August, one Turkish source said the expected reserve in the field was 800 billion cubic metres, meeting some 20 years of Turkey's needs.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:19 IST
Erdogan set to unveil total size of Black Sea gas find
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will announce the total size of gas reserves found in the country's largest-ever discovery when he visits a drill ship in the Black Sea on Saturday. In August, Erdogan hailed the discovery of a 320 billion cubic metre (bcm) (11.3 trillion cubic feet) Black Sea field about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast.

He said at the time it was part of even bigger reserves and could come on stream as soon as 2023. If the gas can be commercially extracted, it could lessen Turkey's dependence on Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan for energy imports. "On Saturday we will go to the Fatih drill ship and announce the new reserve amount," Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling AK Party lawmakers in parliament.

He also said another Turkish drill ship, Kanuni, had set off towards the Black Sea to begin operations there. It was not clear whether Kanuni would work in the same field as Fatih. One source close to the matter said the first gas flow from the Black Sea, in what has been named the Sakarya gas field, was planned for January 2023 with annual gas flow of 15 bcm envisaged from 2025.

The current expectation was that an additional 80 bcm of reserves will be announced, but the result of two more important layers are also set to be announced, the source said. "It is anticipated that there will be a very serious find there. There are many new areas which have been identified in the Black Sea," he said.

The person added that after the first gas find was announced there were requests from two big Western companies to participate in joint production and extraction, but it has been decided that Turkish energy company TPAO will operate the field on its own. TPAO was not immediately available for comment.

Before Erdogan's announcement in August, one Turkish source said the expected reserve in the field was 800 billion cubic metres, meeting some 20 years of Turkey's needs. Any reduction in Turkey's energy import bill, which stood at $41 billion last year, would boost government finances and help ease a chronic current account deficit which has helped drive the lira to record lows against the dollar.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged ...

Soccer-Peru president says Brazil win tainted by 'gross errors'

Perus 4-2 loss to Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifiers was tainted by the referees gross errors and should be reviewed and corrected, Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra said on Wednesday. The action-packed game at Limas Nationa...

Duterte wants entire Philippine population vaccinated for COVID-19

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday his government has the money to procure coronavirus vaccines but he would need more as he wants to inoculate the countrys entire population. The government aims to get vaccines to all F...

Kolkata Metro to increase daily services from Oct 19, extend last train timing

The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards normalcy, an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020