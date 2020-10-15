Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea's nuclear, missile programs 'serious threat' to security - Pentagon chief

Speaking before the start of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Pentagon, Esper said: "We agree that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs remain a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the world." "The United States remains committed to the security of the Republic of Korea," Esper said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 07:56 IST
N.Korea's nuclear, missile programs 'serious threat' to security - Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday said North Korea's nuclear and missile programs pose a global threat, after Pyongyang's unveiling of previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles at a predawn military parade.

The appearance of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a weekend parade in North Korea captivated many Western analysts. But officials in South Korea were far more concerned by the display of new multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and fast, maneuverable short-range missiles that would be ideal for striking targets in the South. Speaking before the start of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook at the Pentagon, Esper said: "We agree that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs remain a serious threat to the security and stability of the region and the world."

"The United States remains committed to the security of the Republic of Korea," Esper said. He added, however, that South Korea and the United States must find a more equitable way of sharing defense costs so it "doesn't fall unequally on the American taxpayers."

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has touted his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has repeatedly said Seoul should pay for a larger share of the cost of U.S. military forces deployed in the South. Some 28,500 American troops are deployed in South Korea, in what is seen as a deterrent to Pyongyang that also sends a message to China about U.S. influence and capability in Asia.

Separately, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, citing a lack of ICBM tests by Pyongyang last year, told reporters on Wednesday there was a reduced risk to the United States from North Korea due to Trump's policy of engagement. South Korea's national security advisor Suh Hoon is also in Washington this week for previously unannounced meetings with his U.S. counterpart as well as Pompeo, South Korea's presidential Blue House said in Seoul on Thursday.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Canterbury grower ordered to repay nearly $50,000 for unlawful deductions

Canterbury horticulture employer Christopher Gray, trading as Motukarara Asparagus, has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority ERA to repay nearly 50,000 for unlawful deductions, minimum wage arrears, and holiday pay entitlement...

Mexico captures leader of bloody Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adn Ochoa, known as El Azul, who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year. Guanajuatos governor Diego Sinhue announced Ochoas capture on Twitter o...

Biden raises record USD 383 million in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised USD 383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month. The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves hi...

Soccer-New A-League season to kick off in late December

The 2020-21 season of Australias A-League will kick off on Dec. 27 and run through to June next year, Football Federation Australia said on Thursday. In changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the completion of the 2019-20 se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020