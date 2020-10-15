Left Menu
50% subsidy on fruit and vegetable transportation to be granted to Kisan Rail

Kisan Rail ensures agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country in quick time by faster transportation benefitting both the farmers and the consumers.

15-10-2020
The Kisan Rail catering to the requirements of small farmers and small traders is proving to be not only a game-changer but also a life changer as it fulfils the endeavour of increasing the income of farmers. Image Credit: ANI

As further support and incentive for the farmers using the services of Kisan Rail, Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Food Processing Industries have decided that the 50% subsidy on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables (under 'Operation Greens – TOP to Total' scheme of MoFPI) shall be granted directly to Kisan Rail – for which MoFPI will provide necessary funds to Ministry of Railways.

This subsidy has become applicable to Kisan Rail trains with effect from 14.10.2020.

Eligible Items under subsidy:

Fruits- Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Papaya, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Almond, Aonla, Passion fruit and Pear;

Vegetables - French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Garlic, Onion, Potato and Tomato.

Any other fruit/vegetable can be added in future on the basis of a recommendation by the Ministry of Agriculture or State Government.

Kisan Rail ensures agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country in quick time by faster transportation benefitting both the farmers and the consumers. The Kisan Rail catering to the requirements of small farmers and small traders is proving to be not only a game-changer but also a life changer as it fulfils the endeavour of increasing the income of farmers.

Kisan Rail is surely changing the lives of farmers with the assurance of better price with faster & cheaper transportation, providing seamless supply chain, preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce thereby opening up the scope to increase the income of farmers.

Status of Kisan Rail:

The first Kisan Rail, ex Devlali (Nashik, Maharashtra) to Danapur (Patna, Bihar), was inaugurated on 07.08.2020 – as a weekly train. Subsequently, on popular demand, the train has been extended to Muzaffarpur (Bihar) and has also been made bi-weekly. In addition, link coaches – from Sangla and Pune – have also been introduced which joins this Kisan Rail at Manmad.

Second Kisan Rail – from Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) to Adarsh Nagar Delhi – was inaugurated on 09.09.2020, as a weekly train.

Third Kisan Rail – from Bengaluru (Karnataka) to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) – was inaugurated on 09.09.2020, as a weekly train.

Fourth Kisan Rail – from Nagpur & Warud Orange City (Maharashtra) to Adarsh Nagar Delhi – was inaugurated on 14.10.2020.

It is worth mentioning that Indian Railways is continuously making efforts to move the agro products through freight trains. Even during the lockdown, the freight trains of Indian Railways were moving to ensure a continuous supply of essential commodities so that no part in the country should face any hardship. There has been significant improvement in the loading of crops like wheat, pulses, fruits, vegetables with more rakes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

