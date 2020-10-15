Left Menu
Eat Right India Movement: Harsh Vardhan says need to move from food security to nutrition security

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday stressed the need to move from food security to nutrition security to achieve the goals of the Eat Right India Movement and urged other ministries concerned to form a joint platform to determine common goals and strategy and synergise their actions.

15-10-2020
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday stressed the need to move from food security to nutrition security to achieve the goals of the Eat Right India Movement and urged other ministries concerned to form a joint platform to determine common goals and strategy and synergise their actions. Vardhan presided over an inter-ministerial meet with FSSAI and senior officials of various ministries to build a 'whole of government' approach to achieve 'Vision 2050' of the Eat Right India Movement.

The minister took note of the fact the economic cost of food-borne diseases in India is estimated to be a whooping USD 15 billion, the health ministry said in a statement. To move from food security to nutrition security, the line ministries are expected to come together to form a common platform to determine common goals and strategy and synergise their actions accordingly, he said.

"The different ministries can make critical interventions in primary production, food processing, their regulation with respect to wastage and issues of hygiene and end-consumption. Only then will 'Eat Right India' become a movement in its true sense," he said. "A systems-based approach can ensure food safety along with their secure availability, promoting a healthy diet along with taking care of the environment through sustainable practices." The other line ministries include the Women and Child Development Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry and the Ministries of Food, Fisheries.

