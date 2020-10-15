Left Menu
Development News Edition

SEA urges govt to immediately announce NMEO to reduce import dependency for edible oils

SEA also suggested introduction of GM crop for higher productivity, raising the import duty on edible oils to translate remunerative price to farmers, linking import duty to minimum support price (MSP), and tax benefit for oilseed extension programme, among others. This delay in announcement is a cause for concern not only to industry but also to the nation at large as raw material supply is reducing, and our dependence on import of edible oil is rising year after year without any further delay and implementing its recommendations, SEA said in the letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:47 IST
SEA urges govt to immediately announce NMEO to reduce import dependency for edible oils

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has urged the government to immediately announce the National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO) to make the country 'Aatmanirbhar' in edible oil requirement. "Our nation has seriously compromised its edible oil security as our dependence on imports has risen to almost 70 per cent of our consumption. We urge the government to announce NMEO without any further delay and implement its recommendations," SEA said.

The Association said this in a letter to the ministers of finance, corporate affairs, agriculture and farmers welfare, commerce and industry, consumer affairs, and food and public distribution. The recommendations under NMEO submitted by SEA were an 'action plan' to announce allocation of Rs 4,000 to 5,000 crore per annum with special focus on mustard, groundnut, soybean and palm oils.

Also, to shift acreage from wheat and rice to soya, sunflower, maize and mustard in Punjab and Haryana through incentives, declare palm oil as a "plantation crop" and explore full potential of non-traditional sources. SEA also suggested introduction of GM crop for higher productivity, raising the import duty on edible oils to translate remunerative price to farmers, linking import duty to minimum support price (MSP), and tax benefit for oilseed extension programme, among others.

This delay in announcement is a cause for concern not only to industry but also to the nation at large as raw material supply is reducing, and our dependence on import of edible oil is rising year after year without any further delay and implementing its recommendations, SEA said in the letter. On an average, India produces 7.5-8 million tonnes of vegetable oil, while the current demand is 22.5-23 million tonnes, causing a demand-supply gap of 15 million tonnes, SEA added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16

Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Thursday said it will start its eight-day long Maha Shopping Festival sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands. The firms online sale coincides with Flipkarts Big Billion Days ...

Rugby-French federation and league agree on players' availability

The French rugby federation and the league have reached an agreement over the players availabilities for this autumns test matches, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. According to the agreement, 31 player...

India-UK-Swiss team highlights arsenic risk areas for drinking water in India

A team of researchers based in the UK, India and Switzerland have created a country-specific, country-wide model for finding arsenic in well waters in India, highlighting areas in the country that pose a risk to drinking water. Arsenic in d...

Indian Bank launches e-facility for restructuring of personal loans

State-run Indian Bank on Thursday said it has launched a facility on its website for its personal loan borrowers to submit the requests for restructuring of their loans under the Reserve Bank of Indias one-time loan recast norms. In August ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020