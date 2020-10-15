Left Menu
Woman farmers, self-help groups play important role in farm sector growth: MoS Agri Rupala

Speaking on the occasion, Rupala stated that "woman farmers and woman self-help groups (SHGs) play an important role in agriculture development with their significant contribution to boost the rural economy". He emphasised that the inspirational success stories of woman farmers should be replicated in other states to encourage woman farmers across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:29 IST
Woman farmers and woman self-help groups (SHGs) play an important role in the growth of the farm sector, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday. The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare organised the Mahila Kisan Diwas through video-conferencing on Thursday, an official statement said.

This event was held under the guidance of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and was graced by Parshottam Rupala, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and other senior officers of the department. A series of activities were undertaken on this occasion.

Rupala interacted with successful woman farmers and woman entrepreneurs. The e-book on 'Inspiring Stories of Progressive Women Farmers' was released. Two short video films on 'Mahila Krishak and her Contribution in Agriculture' and 'Global Examples of Successful Women Farmers' were also launched during this event. Speaking on the occasion, Rupala stated that "woman farmers and woman self-help groups (SHGs) play an important role in agriculture development with their significant contribution to boost the rural economy".

He emphasised that the inspirational success stories of woman farmers should be replicated in other states to encourage woman farmers across the country. The value addition of agri produce should be done at village level through women SHGs, and supply chain should be developed for transportation to the urban area, he added.

The agriculture secretary emphasised that the woman farmers may avail the benefits of all farmer-centric schemes especially the Kisan Credit Card and farmer producer organisations. The recently introduced two farming Acts, namely 'The Farmers' Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020' and 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020,', will promote the livelihood of the rural community, he said.

