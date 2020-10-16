Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-BP may cut oil supply to Caribbean refinery if it stays idle -sources

BP can terminate that contract if the plant cannot reach a certain production target by year-end, the people said, threatening the future of the largest new refining capacity in the Americas. Limetree owners EIG Global Energy Partners and Arclight Capital Partners embarked on the overhaul in expectation of a surge in demand for marine fuels that comply with new maritime rules for low sulfur content.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 10:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-BP may cut oil supply to Caribbean refinery if it stays idle -sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The problem-plagued Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, may lose its main supplier of crude, oil major BP, if it isn't successfully up and running by December, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Caribbean refinery's owner, Limetree Bay Ventures, has spent at least $2.7 billion restoring the facility, initially hoping to tap rising demand for low-sulfur fuels and markets in Latin American and Caribbean. But the plant's restart date has been delayed by nearly a year now. BP Plc invested in the plant with an agreement to supply its crude and market the fuels produced in anticipation of a late 2019 startup. BP can terminate that contract if the plant cannot reach a certain production target by year-end, the people said, threatening the future of the largest new refining capacity in the Americas.

Limetree owners EIG Global Energy Partners and Arclight Capital Partners embarked on the overhaul in expectation of a surge in demand for marine fuels that comply with new maritime rules for low sulfur content. BP's investment was to be repaid from product sales. The goal was to have the refinery produce as much as 210,000 barrels per day of refined product, but the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed refining margins for fuels across the globe.

BP and EIG declined comment. Arclight could not be reached for comment. In recent weeks, Limetree experienced problems trying to restart the crude unit, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. That followed a series of delays due to corrosion uncovered during renovations.

With the problems the refinery is having, it is less attractive for BP to remain invested, according to sources familiar with the plant. The oil major is in the midst of a global overhaul of its operations, with plans to boost renewable investments and cut fossil fuel development, which also now makes this investment less attractive. At least one vessel carrying crude oil booked by BP has been moored outside the refinery since the end of August, waiting to unload crude loaded from Guyana, according to two sources and data from Refinitiv Eikon. Companies usually pay demurrage fees when ships idle without unloading.

Hovensa, the refinery's previous owner, shut the plant in 2012 due to poor refining economics, but it once processed more than 500,000 barrels of crude per day. Earlier this year private equity group EIG took majority control of Limetree Bay Ventures, the parent of the refinery and nearby oil terminal. Private equity firm Arclight Capital Partners acquired the site in 2016 with Freepoint Commodities and remains a major investor.

Restarting mothballed refineries is challenging, said John Auers, executive vice president at refining consultancy Turner, Mason and Company, even though several Limetree units are only about 20 to 30 years old, relatively new for a refinery. "Problems are not uncommon with startups, even at new facilities because of all the moving pieces, high pressures and high temperatures," Auers said.

Also Read: Govt invites Latin American, Caribbean nations to invest in India's pharma, petchem sectors

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do whatever it takes to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter. I want to make sure I see the Olympi...

Malaysia's Mahathir says political uncertainty won't end with Anwar as PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday he doubted whether opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had the numbers in parliament to take the premiership and even if he did the country would remain in political deadlock.Anwar...

Pakistan: 14 security personnel killed in attack on OGDCL convoy in Gwadar

Fourteen security personnel were killed in Gwadar near Buzi Top on October 15 at 1200 PM local time. The attack took place on the Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited OGDCL staff was being...

Rugby-Collateral damage: Boks lament COVID impact after Championship withdrawal

Player welfare concerns, unclear COVID-19 restrictions and potential difficulties in securing overseas-based players were the key factors in pulling the Springboks out of this years Rugby Championship, South Africa Rugby said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020