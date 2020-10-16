Gir national park reopens for tourists from today

Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary reopened for tourists with COVID-19 protocols on Friday. The only habitat of the Asiatic lions, Gir National Park, reopened after seven months as per the unlock guidelines of the Central government.

Reopened with strict COVID-19 protocols, the sanctuary will not allow admission of kids below 10 years of age while sanitisers and masks will be compulsory for everyone. Gir National Park witnessed many fond visitors who came to see the famous lions of Gujarat on the day of its reopening.

Forest conservator Dr Mohan Ram showed the green flag for the reopening of the national park in Junagadh today. (ANI)