Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Budgam

An encounter is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists here in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

On October 14, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district. (ANI)