Left Menu
Development News Edition

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Budgam

An encounter is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists here in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Friday.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:02 IST
Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Budgam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An encounter is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists here in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

On October 14, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt....

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning.

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning....

FEATURE-Illegal logger turns firefighter to defend Indonesia's peatlands

By Harry Jacques SIAK, Indonesia, Oct 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Setiono Ono pauses his morning wildfire patrol near the northeastern coast of Sumatra island at a small timber dam between a logged area and an oil palm plantation.Water ...

LJP is 'vote katwa party', they don't want BJP government in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Lok Janshakti Party LJP left the National Democratic Alliance NDA as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give. He also said, LJP is a vote katwa divider...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020