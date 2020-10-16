Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Budgam
An encounter is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists here in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Friday.ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:02 IST
An encounter is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists here in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Friday.
"Encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.
On October 14, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chakura area of Shopian district. (ANI)
ALSO READ
J-K LG lays foundation of 100-bed girls' hostel in Shopian
Shopian fake encounter: Bodies of slain trio exhumed, laid to rest in hometown Rajouri
Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Shopian
J-K: Two terrorists eliminated in Sugan Shopian encounter
J-K: One more terrorist killed in Sugan Shopian encounter