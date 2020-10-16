Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow: IMD

Left Menu
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:43 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea on October 19 and will become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours over the central Bay of Bengal and is likely to move in the west-northwest direction towards Andhra coast, according to an official statement.

IMD also said that the cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast persists and now seen between 1.5 and 2.1 km above mean sea level. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over east-central Bay and adjoining Andaman sea.

High waves in the range of 2.2 - 3.2 meters are forecasted during till 11:30 pm on Friday along the coast of Southern Tamil Nadu from Kolachal to Dhanushkodi. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the period mentioned period, it added. (ANI)

