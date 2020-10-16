Odisha records Rs 117 cr motor vehicle revenue collection in September

Odisha's State Transport Authority has collected Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue in September this year. According to an offcial release, despite the rise in revenue, the collection is still 7 per cent less than the Rs 126 crores collected in September last year.

"The State Transport Authority has collected Rs 117 crores motor vehicle revenue in the month of September 2020. It has registered an increase of over 31 per cent over the previous month of August collection of 89.5 crores. However, the collection is still 7 per cent less than the Rs 126 crores collected in September 2019. There is the lowest margin in this financial year," the release stated. "After the opening of lockdown restriction from June 2020 onwards, the MV revenue is improving every month. In the month of June 2020, the collection was 15 per cent less than the collection in June 2019 and July collection was 18 per cent less, August was 20 per cent less. However, the collection in the month of September 2020 has bridged the collection figure gap to only 7 per cent less than that of September 2019," the release further stated.

The state government said that the collection has picked up due to the growing sale of new motor vehicles and the collection of taxes due to increased economic activity, particularly in the mining sector. The revenue collection for the period from April to September stood at Rs 501 crores which is 36 per cent less compared to the collection of Rs 787 crores in the same period of last financial year.

The collection in mining rich districts have gone up in September, the release stated. (ANI)