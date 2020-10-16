Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAHRC calls for calm in Senekal over murder of farm manager case

This follows the chaotic scenes at Senekal Magistrate’s Court that led to a police van overturned and set alight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:43 IST
SAHRC calls for calm in Senekal over murder of farm manager case
During their first appearance, a police van was overturned and set alight during the protest by farmers, who gathered outside the court demanding justice for Horner’s murder. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is appealing for calm in the Free State town of Senekal today as two suspects are due to appear in court over the murder of farm manager, Brandon Horner.

This follows the chaotic scenes at Senekal Magistrate's Court that led to a police van overturned and set alight.

The events unfolded during a protest by farmers, who gathered outside the court, demanding justice for the murdered 21-year-old.

Two suspects, Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32 and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, first appeared in court last week.

During their first appearance, a police van was overturned and set alight during the protest by farmers, who gathered outside the court demanding justice for Horner's murder.

The protestors demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

"This event has caused high tensions in the area, and resulted in damage to property and violence during the protest by the group aggrieved by the murder of Horner as well as other farm killings," said SAHRC's spokesperson, Gushwell Brooks.

The SAHRC called on all involved to exercise law and order.

"The Commission demands that the constitutional right to protest be exercised within the ambit of the Constitution and the law. Thus all participants in protest action must exercise this right unarmed and peacefully."

According to the SAHRC, the heightened tensions based on race and social status are of no benefit to the social cohesion that South Africa's peace and stability are dependent on.

"The push for confrontation with the potential for violence, damage to property and even threats to lives accentuates polarisation which is contrary to fostering South Africa as a constitutional democracy where all are free, equal and are treated with dignity."

The SAHRC believes that everyone should all work towards securing reconciliation including farm dwellers and farmers.

The Commission has also called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to restore trust in the law enforcement agencies.

"The Commission thus asks for peace and for communities to allow the justice system and legal processes to run its course, unfettered.

"A peaceful, prosperous nation is dependent on an efficient justice system, which operates independently of community sentiments. Violence and damage to property will not aide in bringing justice in the name of Mr Horner, or any other person who has lost their life to crime," said Brooks.

Earlier this week, the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) also called for calm in the area. This as Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the area on Tuesday in an effort to quell simmering tensions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Dinesh Karthik steps down as KKR captain, Morgan takes charge

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. Karthik told the KKR m...

2 charged with endangering queen as Thai protests continue

Authorities in Thailand have filed the most severe charges yet in connection with ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations, charging two men under an article of the law covering violence against the queen. Ekachai Hongkangwan and Paothong Bunku...

Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths and counted 7,705 new confirmed cases, amid fears the pandemic is testing the countrys supply of hospital beds and ventilators.The government urged Poles to trav...

Flood situation remains grim in Karnataka

The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday as well due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020